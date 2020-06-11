Select Page

Namibia calls on all to exercise restraint in venting legitimate and justified anger amid killing of African-American citizen

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in the statement issued Tuesday said it has been following with great concern the events surrounding the murder of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the United States and condemns the act.

The government has since expressed its solidarity with the African-American sisters and brothers and has called on all to exercise restraint in venting their legitimate and justified anger.

“Racism is a crime against humanity and should have no place in any society anywhere in the world,” Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said in the statement.

Nandi-Ndaitwah meanwhile called on the government of the United States to deploy all efforts at ensuring that the rights and human dignity of all its citizens, including in particular the African-Americans and all other minorities are upheld, respected and protected under law.

 

