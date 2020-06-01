Local COVID-19 battle gets shot in the arm from UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Namibia) has donated supplies, equipment and over US$100, 000 to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

While the organisation’s support currently addresses needs at the National Institute of Pathology, they are also in the process of conducting a rapid assessment of the impact of measures on the informal sector.

In collaboration with the rest of the UN system in Namibia, a socio-economic impact assessment is on the way.

Serving on five of the eight national pillars of the State of Namibia COVID-19 response, the UNDP is currently implementing a project to address needs of the informal settlements, by providing access to information about the virus, production and installation of tippy taps to ameliorate the health and hygiene deficiencies and the training and deployment of 200 volunteers to support these communities in identifying and addressing needs related to the pandemic.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to support frontline workers and this contribution today is a small indication of our commitment to ensure that these frontline workers are equipped to consistently track the pandemic as they execute the various responsibilities at the Emergency Operating Centre,” Dr Armstrong Alexis, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative said at a handover ceremony in Windhoek recently.

Caption: The UNDP Namibia Deputy Resident Representative Dr Armstrong Alexis (left) handing over a donation of supplies and equipment to the Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe (right). The supplies are earmarked for the Emergency Operating Centre.