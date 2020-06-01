Select Page

!Gawaxab assumes duty as new Bank of Namibia boss

The Bank of Namibia announced that Johannes !Gawaxab has officially started duty as Governor of the central bank today, 1 June. As Governor, !Gawaxab will also serve as the chair of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

!Gawaxab, a business strategist, and a renowned thought leader, has a wealth of experience spanning decades in financial services in Namibia and Africa.

He is an accomplished business leader with an impeccable background and track record in financial services, finance, financial economics, investments, and strategy.

!Gawaxab said he believes the central bank’s mandate is more than delivering on traditional roles such as monetary policy, and financial stability, but it is also about delivering on an economy that provides prosperity to Namibia.

“Therefore, I aim to look at how best do we complement the collaborations between the monetary policy and fiscal policy authorities to bring economic prosperity to Namibia,” !Gawaxab added.

Immediately prior to his appointment as Governor of the Bank, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Eos Capital, a Namibian Private Equity firm, from its founding in April 2015. Previously, he worked as a senior executive in financial services spanning banking, investments, insurance, property, and casualty, primarily in Southern Africa, West Africa and East Africa. He also worked in Europe.

!Gawaxab who also serves on various boards, holds various academic qualifications that include a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and Master of Business Leadership, from the University of South Africa; Master of Arts from the Graduate Business School, Kingston; a Certificate in Global Leadership from the London School of Business and has attended an Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Caption: Johannes !Gawaxab with the Board Members of the Bank of Namibia: Ericah Shafudah, Executive Director: Ministry of Finance (seated), standing left to right is Ebson Uanguta, Deputy Governor, Apollus Baisako, Shangeelao Haipinge, Ehrenfried Meroro and Fanuel Tjivau.

 

