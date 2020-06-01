Select Page

Geingob to deliver SONA on Thursday

Posted by | Jun 1, 2020 |

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob will deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 4 June, the presidency announced this week.

This will be the first State of the Nation Address of President Geingob following his re-election in November 2019, and subsequent swearing in on 21 March as President.

Article 32 (2) provides that: “In accordance with the responsibility of the executive branch of Government to the legislative branch, the President and the Cabinet shall each year during the consideration of the official budget address Parliament on the state of the nation and on the future policies of Government, shall report on the policies of the previous year and shall be available to respond to questions.” the presidency added.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

