Brand Africa acknowledges local digital enabler

Brand Africa, an independent Non-Profit Organisation has just named MTC Namibia’s most admired brand, through its ‘Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands’ survey

The survey is the most comprehensive and most representative consumer-focused survey of brands across Africa based on the most rigorous methodology consistent with global best practices and accepted protocols. This year, the survey included Namibia for the first time to determine who Namibia’s most admired brands are.

“We started this brand 25 years ago, with humble beginnings and we knew we not only wanted to build a mobile telecommunications company, but a brand that all Namibians will be proud of. A brand that has character, that delivers memorable experience and not just service, passion, consistency and leadership,” MTC’s Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said.

Lazarus Jacobs, Executive Director, Paragon Investments and Brand Africa board member expressed excitement to have finally launched the Namibian edition of Africa’s Best Brands to get an insight into the Namibian branding landscape and progress in building strong local brands.

“It is a good metric of the job ahead for Namibia and Africa overall,” Jacobs said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Brand Africa 100 survey and ranking of the best brands in Africa. The Namibia event was organized by Africa’s Best Brands, hosted by TBWA/Paragon in associations with the Namibia Stock Exchange.

Following on the tail of MTC is Mshasho (2nd), Top Score (3rd), GMP (4th), Tafel Lager (5th), Telecom (6th), Windhoek Beer (7th), NamMilk (8th), Shilongoh Leather (9th) and Namib Mills (10th).

Caption: Lazarus Jacobs (Brand Africa board member, and Paragon Investments Executive Director), and Tim Ekandjo (MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer).