MTC looks at maximizing shareholder value, ropes in international firm CSG to steer transformation efforts

Local telecommunication’s giant, MTC has confirmed that it has selected international revenue management and digital monetization firm, CSG to lead its business transformation efforts.

CSG will help MTC maximize its shareholder value as the company prepares to list on the Namibian Stock Exchange.

MTC’s listing process is expected to take approximately 15 months since officially commencement in June 2019.

The international firm will work to transform MTC’s customer management, billing, product catalogue, order management, inventory, resource management, enterprise service bus, activation, roaming and document management, said MTC’s Corporate Affairs Manager John Ekongo

“While priding ourselves as the best digital enabler that meets customer needs, it remains our vision to keep improving the lives of our customers through innovative digital solutions and we trust CSG will assist us in doing just that,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of CSG, James Kirby, head of CSG’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business in a statement said MTC’s leadership and innovation is helping drive the next generation of mobile experiences in Namibia.

“This is a vital transformation period for mobile operators aiming to stay competitive in convergent and disruptive markets. We are honoured to partner with MTC to provide a cost-effective end-to-end solution that is fine-tuned for their omni-channel, mobile customer base,” Kirby said.

CSG has long been an industry leader in deploying digital and technology solutions for hundreds of communications service providers worldwide and manages billions of customer interactions annually across more than 120 countries through its full suite of software and services.