A small amount of support and a lot of commitment help learners study at home

PAY has been able to reach a total of 353 people in 55 households with food and toiletry packages as part of their outreach programme carried out during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The social support organisation, Physically Active Youth (PAY) has been very busy during the lockdown, serving children and families in need, with a little financial push from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation.

In an attempt to relieve the social impact of the devastating lockdown, PAY has reached just over 350 individuals in 55 households supplying them with food and toiletries.

Thuba from PAY said: “The support and resources to power this project are drawn from both corporate and individual support as well as local and international support. We are grateful for the support we received for our community outreach programme that has ensured the continued engagement with our beneficiaries and their families.”

The FirstRand Foundation’s Corporate Social Investment Manager, Revonia Kahivera, felicitated the youth organisation for their unstinting commitment to support vulnerable children, saying “Thank you for lending that helping hand and thinking of your participants in these trying times. We value your input and compassion and the fact that – as a team – we not only look after the educational aspect but the human one as well.”

PAY supports 15 learners at private schools with devices as well as weekly data support to enable them to participate in their schools’ eLearning programmes.

At the same time, PAY runs multiple programmes on various platforms such as life skills support, offline and online academic support, at-home sport workouts and airtime support to some of their seniors studying from home.

As the lockdown is relaxed, the PAY centre will resume its activities this week in phases starting with five students at a time.