‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’ – Friends in Business Network contributes to COVID-19 fight

The National Disaster Fund: COVID-19, established by the President to help the country respond to the pandemic, recently received a boost from Namibia Friends in Business Network members.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement said Mr Daniel Romanowski, Honorary Consul of Namibia to Poland and Mr Nazir Lugman, Managing Director of Real25 Investments GmbH, two members of the Namibia Friends inBusiness Group, teamed up to make the kind contribution.

The consignment included sanitising gels, medical masks and plastic gloves of a total commercial value of N$194,103 for medical personnel at state hospitals, clinics and medical facilities.

According to the ministry, the consignement will be collected by the Namibian Embassy in Berlin from the offices of the Honorary Consul of Namibia in Warsaw, Poland and transported to the offices of Real25 Investments GmbH in Frankfurt for dispatch to Namibia on the first available Air Namibia flight.

Ambassador Andreas Guibeb thanked Romanowski and Lugman for their kind ubuntu contribution to the call to support COVID-19 disaster relief fund and urged all Namibia Friends in Business Network members to continue mobilizing those within their friendship circles to support Namibia.

Meanwhile, Friends in Poland wishing to contribute to the National Disaster Relief Fund: COVID-19 are invited to contact Daniel Romanowski Honorary Consul of Namibia in the Republic of Poland at Biuro Konsula Honorowego Republiki Namibii w Polsce Pana Daniela Romanowskiego ul. Modlińska 310/312, lok 205 05-777 Warszawa / Poland. Telephone: +48 505 197 520. Email: namibiahonoraryconsul@gmail.com