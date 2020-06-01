Power utility to ‘light up’ Windhoek’s informal settlements – NamPower, City of Windhoek ink agreement worth N$15.5 million for electrification project

The City of of Windhoek and NamPower this week signed an agreement that will see the power utility spend N$15.5 million to provide electricity to some of Windhoek’s informal settlements.

After months of cooperation between the two entities, which started last year, the ‘Project Development and Transfer Agreement on the Electrification of Peri-urban Areas in the Municipality of Windhoek’ was signed on 28 May.

The inking of the agreement signals the start of the electrification project of the peri-urban areas, which is aligned to the City of Windhoek’s five-year electrification plan, NamPower’s Managing Director Kahenge Haulofu said.

According to the agreement, NamPower will provide electricity to 1000 households, as part of their corporate social investment, contributing to the improvement of the lives of communities living in peri-urban areas, in and around Windhoek.

Haulofu said to this effect, the City of Windhoek identified 9 informal areas which are ready for electrification. The settlements are as follows: Babylon, Havana Ex 1, Havana Ex 3, Havana Proper, Okahandja Park, One Nation, Ongulumbashe and Otjomuise Ex 6 & 7.

“On successful completion, NamPower will hand over the electricity infrastructure assets to the City of Windhoek, as approved by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, under a deed of donation,” he said

The commissioning of the electrification project is expected by end of August, if no delays are experienced during the Covid-19 transition Stages, he concluded.

Caption: The respective areas, and the number of households to be electrified under the agreement.