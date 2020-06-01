SADC Council of Ministers to go virtual to discuss regional development issues and impact of COVID-19

The Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold a virtual meeting on Friday, according to a statement released this week.

The meeting is set to consider a range of regional development and cooperation issues, including taking a regional coordinated action to address the impact of COVID-19 in the region.

The meeting will be chaired by Palamagamba John Kabudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania and Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers with support from the SADC Executive Secretary, Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the statement added.

This will be the third virtual meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the mandate of the Council of Ministers, which consists of Ministers from each Member State, usually from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Planning, or Finance, is to oversee the functioning of the SADC institution and ensure that its policies and decisions are implemented.