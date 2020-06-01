FirstRand CEO to retire, Conrad Dempsey designated to take over

FirstRand Namibia’s Group Chief Executive, Sarel van Zyl will retire on 30 September, with Conrad Dempsey, currently CEO of RMB Namibia, appointed as the group CEO Designate effective 01 July.

Dempsey will officially become CEO of the FirstRand Group effective 01 October.

Van Zyl, a visionary, veteran banker, has been at FNB Namibia, and subsequently the FNB Holdings Group, then FirstRand Namibia, for more than 38 years.

The 42% locally owned financial services group expressed their gratitude for van Zyl services, saying his energetic drive saw the introduction of innovative customer-centric solutions such as E-Wallet and FNB Rewards, and N$100 million in non-collateralised loans for SME’s.

Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi, Chair of the FirstRand Namibia Board said Van Zyl’s firm hand “guided the group’s commitment to its Planet, Partnership, Profit and People mandate successfully through the past few years’ tough macro-economic environment. It’s time for the next level of leadership to take FirstRand Namibia further.”

Along with handing over his current role at FirstRand Namibia, van Zyl has also relinquished his role as Chairman of the Bankers Association of Namibia.

“We have developed a strong core leadership team over the last 5 years, and I have complete confidence in the team I leave behind. I wish them well as they build on the solid foundations we achieved to date,” van Zyl said.

Dempsey is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Global Chartered Management Accountant, Associate Corporate Treasurer and holds a Masters of Philosophy in Futures Studies.

“He brings a wealth of work experience from around the world as well as Africa and successfully has led and developed RMB into the most successful Corporate and Investment Bank in Namibia. He has an incredibly deep understanding of the group’s businesses and our culture and I know he will take FirstRand to even greater heights,” van Zyl said about his successor.

Caption: Conrad Dempsey, currently CEO of RMB Namibia and the new FirstRand Namibia CEO Designate.