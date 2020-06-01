Breweries reaffirms support to local cab-app service LEFA

Namibia Breweries Limited is supporting cab-app service LEFA with N$150,000 to boost the cab-app’s marketing to regain the traction lost in the lockdown, and also for the continued development and maintenance of the LEFA app.

LEFA joined the Windhoek public transport sector as a start-up in February 2018, with support by Namibia Breweries Limited. The service currently lists 45 drivers.

Breweries Managing Director, Marco Wenk said the company was looking at establishing a service to provide consumers with a safer alternative in support of their call to the public to refrain from drinking and driving.

“While we were in the early stages of developing such an initiative, Melkisedek Shivute Ausiku, affectionately known as ‘Melkies’ approached us for support. We then decided to divert our efforts into supporting this passionate young entrepreneur,” Wenk recalled.

“The past two years have seen LEFA grow into a known and trusted service provider in the community of Windhoek. COVID-19 has presented some serious challenges, but Namibia Breweries through their continued support came through for us. Companies such as Namibia Breweries should be commended for their support and efforts to add value locally and help SMEs keep afloat. We will forever be grateful for the partnership with Namibia Breweries as a safe, reliable and convenient passenger transportation service,” Melkies said.

Caption: Founder of LEFA, Melkisedek Shivute Ausiku, popularly known as ‘Melkies’ and NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk.