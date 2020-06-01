Select Page

National Theatre calls for 2021/22 theatre season submissions

Posted by | May 26, 2020 |

National Theatre calls for 2021/22 theatre season submissions

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) this week called on storytellers, writers, directors, choreographers, performers, designers and interdisciplinary artists to submit innovative works to be staged for local audiences for the 2021/22 theatre season.

The NTN seeks for powerful works, that bring forth refreshing narratives for audiences from different walks of life. The theatre encourages works in local languages, and submissions from communities which are under-represented in theatre – both on and off stage.

Artists from all across Namibia are welcome to submit for productions such as plays, performance art, concerts, dance productions and digital installations.

Submissions are open for the following programmes: Newmakers programme (For newcomer theatre makers: writers, directors, performers); Outreach programme (Community & Applied Theatre); Co-Production programme- (For emerging and established theatre makers & artists. Funded in cooperation with an external producer), Main programme (For experienced and professional theatre-makers and artists) and the live art programme (For experimental and performative/ digital works by newcomer, emerging and professional artists).

All approved works will be produced by the NTN and feature as part of the season that will run from August 2021 – July 2022. The call for submissions closes on the 20th of July 2020, 16H00.

For more information and an application form, visit the National Theatre’s website https://ntn.org.na/.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

AfricAvenir presents My Father’s Son by Joel Haikali

AfricAvenir presents My Father’s Son by Joel Haikali

4 September 2015

‘Take a selfie in a library’ campaign aims to resuscitate libraries across Africa – Entries open on 1 September

‘Take a selfie in a library’ campaign aims to resuscitate libraries across Africa – Entries open on 1 September

29 August 2019

Multichoice Talent Factory seeks 60 aspiring film and TV creatives to be part of the 2019 Class

Multichoice Talent Factory seeks 60 aspiring film and TV creatives to be part of the 2019 Class

7 May 2019

Scientific Society to host talk on water security in the country

Scientific Society to host talk on water security in the country

23 September 2019