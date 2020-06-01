National Theatre calls for 2021/22 theatre season submissions

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) this week called on storytellers, writers, directors, choreographers, performers, designers and interdisciplinary artists to submit innovative works to be staged for local audiences for the 2021/22 theatre season.

The NTN seeks for powerful works, that bring forth refreshing narratives for audiences from different walks of life. The theatre encourages works in local languages, and submissions from communities which are under-represented in theatre – both on and off stage.

Artists from all across Namibia are welcome to submit for productions such as plays, performance art, concerts, dance productions and digital installations.

Submissions are open for the following programmes: Newmakers programme (For newcomer theatre makers: writers, directors, performers); Outreach programme (Community & Applied Theatre); Co-Production programme- (For emerging and established theatre makers & artists. Funded in cooperation with an external producer), Main programme (For experienced and professional theatre-makers and artists) and the live art programme (For experimental and performative/ digital works by newcomer, emerging and professional artists).

All approved works will be produced by the NTN and feature as part of the season that will run from August 2021 – July 2022. The call for submissions closes on the 20th of July 2020, 16H00.

For more information and an application form, visit the National Theatre’s website https://ntn.org.na/.