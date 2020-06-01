Select Page

First-ever Cricket Coaches Association launched

Posted by | May 26, 2020 |

Cricket Namibia recently launched the first-ever cricket coaches association. This association is aimed to upskill cricket coaches with the objective to set and maintain the standard of coaching.

According to the governing body the Association would be responsible to oversee the coaching profession promote good practice and develop quality cricket coaches in our country.

Cricket Namibia High Performance Coordinator Dee Thakur said that it is a great opportunity to involve all cricket coaches in Namibia to be aligned with the national high-performance programs.

“We are extending this initiative to schools, clubs, coaches, parents and interested individuals. With this initiative, we would like to produce quality cricketers, increase participation of the game and to align coaching under the strategic vision of Cricket Namibia.”

This initiative is open to all qualified coaches, general public and women are encouraged to partake in this initiative.

Meanwhile, the coaches association purpose is to inspire and champion coaching excellence, to advance the coaching profession and make a sustainable difference to individuals, organizations and society.

Visit the coaching toolbox on our website for more details https://www.cricketnamibia.com/coaches-officials/coaching-toolbox/

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

