Select Page

City of Windhoek urges residents to register their boreholes

Posted by | May 22, 2020 |

City of Windhoek urges residents to register their boreholes

The City of Windhoek will commence with the registration of privately owned boreholes within its local authority area.

The municipality in an issued statement is requesting all property owners to register their boreholes by completing the Windhoek Town-lands Borehole Hydrogenous form.

According to statement, the municipality aims to register all existing boreholes, operating and non-operational, within its jurisdictional area, covering all boreholes on urban properties and surrounding farm lands, Groot Aub Township and surrounding areas.

“We will accept electronic and hard copy submissions of completed forms, which are available on our website www.windhoekcc.org.na, and the due date for handing in of forms is 31 July 2020,”added the municipality.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

New undertaking for Atlas of Namibia to plot green invasive aliens that did not arrive by spaceship

New undertaking for Atlas of Namibia to plot green invasive aliens that did not arrive by spaceship

25 July 2019

Namibia, China strengthen bilateral, economic and trade ties

Namibia, China strengthen bilateral, economic and trade ties

10 November 2017

Law enforcement personnel trained on combating illegal wildlife trafficking

Law enforcement personnel trained on combating illegal wildlife trafficking

6 February 2020

Indingo-Crawford to slug it out live on NBC

Indingo-Crawford to slug it out live on NBC

16 August 2017