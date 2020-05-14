City of Windhoek urges residents to register their boreholes

The City of Windhoek will commence with the registration of privately owned boreholes within its local authority area.

The municipality in an issued statement is requesting all property owners to register their boreholes by completing the Windhoek Town-lands Borehole Hydrogenous form.

According to statement, the municipality aims to register all existing boreholes, operating and non-operational, within its jurisdictional area, covering all boreholes on urban properties and surrounding farm lands, Groot Aub Township and surrounding areas.

“We will accept electronic and hard copy submissions of completed forms, which are available on our website www.windhoekcc.org.na, and the due date for handing in of forms is 31 July 2020,”added the municipality.