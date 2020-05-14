National cricket squad commences with training to stay fit ahead of T20 World Cup

The senior men’s national cricket team commenced with training this week, in order to keep fit and remain focused for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, while abiding by the country’s COVID-19 stage 2 regulations.

Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller at the training session said the country’s governing body is following government regulations which they have put in place to stay safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Muller, the squad is divided into two groups to avoid close contact during their 4-day- a week training regime.

The squad is currently engaging in ‘virtual coaching’ through virtual technology, due to the fact that their coach Pierre de Bruyn and vice coach, Albie Morkel from South Africa, are stuck in their home country due to the travel ban and restrictions courtesy of the COVID-19 outbreak.

De Bruyn in a pitch-side video interview said he is pleased with the virtual coaching of the team in the meantime as he can guide and support the squad in the various departments.

“It is effective as we are getting feedback on the sessions with the squad, be it from the betting or bowling department,” he said commenting on the virtual coaching method.

“Players are positive and their attitude is positive as well,” he said adding that the team is going to be ready and during the month of June they will embark on intense skills polishing and upgrading ahead of the world showpiece.

Currently, cricket is one of the sporting codes that have been identified by Namibia’s Sports Commission to commence training as a non-contact sport under the country’s stage 2 .

Namibia for the first time is expected to participate in the 2020 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be the seventh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, with matches to be held in Australia from October to November.

Caption: Some of the batsmen practising in the nets at Wanderers Club this week. (Photograph by Musa Carter)