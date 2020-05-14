Select Page

AgriBank announces relief packages for COVID-19 affected farmers

May 22, 2020

AgriBank this week announced how the agricultural sector can be supported following the stimulus packages which were recently allocated by Minister of Finance.

Agribank CEO Sakaria Nghikembua in a statement said the bank has set aside an amount of N$200 million in loans to be disbursed to farmers who are affected by COVID-19.

According to Nghikembua, the assistance package includes payment holidays for 12 months and interest relief.

Further relief is inter alia that all interest rates above 8,5% with 0,5%, rates between 8,1 and 8,49% to 8% be reduced and rates under 8% remain the same, he said.

Meanwhile, he added that the penalty interest will be reduced from 2% to 1,5% during this relief period.

Nghikembua said these relief packages are valid from 1 June to 31 May 2021.

 

