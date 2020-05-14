Select Page

At last a chance to get away from the lockdown but heed road safety – MVA Fund

May 20, 2020

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund is expecting a significant increase in the number of vehicle accidents over the long weekend given that many Namibians who have been under lockdown for almost two months are keen to take to the road.

“The upcoming long weekend is expected to result in an upsurge in road traffic on our roads, resulting in high traffic flow and thereby increasing the risk of road crashes. This necessitates the need to caution all road users to plan their trip, be mindful of pedestrians, and for drivers to ensure passenger safety in compliance to the directives relating to Ministry of Works and Transport: State of Emergency – Covid-19 regulations,” the fund stated.

Listing the basics for a safe journey, the fund advised all travellers to plan their trips to ensure that short a rest is taken after every two hours of driving, to adhere to the limits on number of passengers, to check that all vehicle occupants are wearing safety belts, and to see that every person is wearing a face mask. The fund also cautioned drivers to keep a safe following distance in heavy traffic.

Pointing out that pedestrians are equally at risk, the fund’s Chief Corporate Affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said, “Pedestrians are not spared on our roads; it therefore remains important for the Fund to stress their vulnerability. They too have a responsibility and should ensure that they are able to see and be seen by other road users. We encourage that they wear bright coloured clothing when walking at night.”

 

