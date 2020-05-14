Stacey Pinto appointed Trade Forum Chief Executive

The Namibia Trade Forum Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Mrs Stacey Pinto as the substantive Chief Executive effective 05 May.

Chairman of the Board of Directors NTF, Gideon Shilongo on behalf of the board said Pinto joins the Forum with vast knowledge in international trade law more specifically as the Global Trade Adviser at the British High Commissioner in Windhoek advising government on necessary reforms to improve trade and investment environments.

“My unique mix of skills allow me to stand out and offer the best I can in areas of expertise and interest. It is a mixture of personal dedication to excellence and change in the smaller and larger scheme of things. My passion to serves keeps me true to causes that are crucial to personal and national growth,” Pinto said.

Pinto who is a lawyer by profession, holds with two undergraduate degrees, a Masters degree in International Trade Law and is currently pursuing a PhD in International Trade. She is also a member of the Institute of Directors in South Africa NPC.

“The Board of NTF does not doubt that Mrs Pinto is an asset to the team and we are exited to have her as part of the team,” Shilongo concluded.