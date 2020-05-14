Breweries announces cancellation of Windhoek Oktoberfest for 2020

“It is with a heavy heart that Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBL) herewith announces the cancellation of the annual Windhoek Oktoberfest scheduled for the 30th & 31st of October 2020. This difficult decision was necessitated by the current uncertainty the world faces, and the fact that under these circumstances, it is impossible to, with confidence, meticulously plan an event of this magnitude.”

NBL Global Marketing Manager, René Duffy made this announcement late on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the cancellation follows the current directive that all big events be cancelled or put on hold.

“As you know, we take great pride in the Oktoberfest and how it evolved over the last ten years from a small event of circa 300 people, into a two-day event with approximately 6,000 Fest-goers, many travelling from far and wide to attend,” said Duffy adding that this particular event has grown into the jewel of the Breweries’ events calendar.

Despite the devastating news, the Breweries remains upbeat with Duffy stating that next year’s event will make up for the missed year.

“The authenticity of the annual Windhoek Oktoberfest has contributed significantly to its success and is dependent on three fundamentals; namely the Fest-goers, the special Festbier and the world renowned Kirchdorfer band and their supporting acts like the Schuhplattler that travel all the way from Germany.”

“Conscious of not creating unnecessary risk for our long standing partners, ourselves, and any of our stakeholders who are integral to the success of the event, we have opted to take a break, and ensure we use this time to start brainstorming and conceptualizing our return in October 2021 – with an even more memorable experience than before!” stated Duffy.