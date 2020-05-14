Resumption of face-to-face learning in all schools to be rolled-out in phases – Ministry

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture announced the re-opening of schools and subsequent resumption of face-to-face and learning of learners in all school for the remainder of the 2020 academic year.

The return of learners will be implemented through phasing in groups or phases at various intervals with the first phase returning in June and the last in July, te ministry said.

Sanet Steenkamp, Executive Director of the Ministry said the learners are phased in, therefore in Phase 1, fact-to-face schooling for the grades 11 and 12 will resume on 3 June 2020 and end on 18 December 2020. “Phase 2 will have the resumption of face-to-face school for the grades, Pre-Primary to Grade 3 on 22 June 2020, which will also end on 18 December 2020,” she added.

Steenkamp also said that Phase 3 will have the resumption of face-to-face schooling for grades 7 and 9 on 6 July 2020 until 18 December 2020, while, Phase 4 will consist of the resumption of fact-to-face schooling for grades 4,5,6,8 and 10 on 20 July 2020 until 18 December 2020.

“Please note that a mid term break for teachers is scheduled from 22 to 29 May 2020 with returning to school on the 1 June 2020 and the revised school calendar with the Ministerial guidelines on the re-opening of schools will still be communicated,” she added.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture together with the Regional Directorates of Education, Arts and Culture, schools, parents, other stakeholders and the community at large, will make all the resources at its disposal available to ensure that the safety of the learners is prioritised and ensured, as far as possible at schools, she said.