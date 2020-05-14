N≠a Jaqna Conservancy sustains itself through enterprising activities

The community within the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy is using funds earned through their own enterprising activities like trophy hunting to provide villages with reliable water as well as chances at improving their food security.

The San community in the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy mostly suffered as water infrastructure was been broken and remained in disrepair for year after year, forcing villagers to walk for kilometres on a daily basis to meet their basic water needs.

One such village is the Kankudi village, which had been waiting for their water infrastructure to be fixed for over 10 years but now, finally through the efforts of the conservancy they can sigh a breath of relief as access to water is now available.

Lara Diez from the Nyae Nyae Development Foundation said activities such as trophy hunting makes the villagers self-reliant while also creating a cycle of self-sustainability.

“N≠a Jaqna Conservancy have also been prudent in previous years and set aside funds in case of a shock, like the current corona virus, so the basic upkeep of things like water-infrastructure can continue to be supported,” Diez said.

Caption: Water at last in Kankudi village in N≠a Jaqna Conservancy.