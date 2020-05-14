Mondesa Youth Trust empowered to educate promising learners – FNB donates N$250,000

FNB Namibia recently handed over a donation of N$250,000 to the Mondesa Youth Opportunities Trust (MYO) which will be used to further the education of MYO students.

Neels Strijdom, MYO Manager and the beneficiary students expressed their gratitude with FNB’s support as this enables MYO to continue providing an intensive after-school education programme in the Mondesa Township in Swakopmund, targeting Grade 4 through to Grade 8 learners that show ability and promise.

Currently MYO is adhering to the stage 2 of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines for educations centres by providing quality e-learning for our students, as well as assignments that parents can come and fetch for students to do at home.

“We believe that by filling a critical education gap left by limitations within the conventional school system, we will better equip our learners with the necessary tangible and intangible skills required to excel and reach higher education opportunities,” Strijdom said.

“While we focus largely on academics (English, Mathematics and Reading), we also strive to educate the ‘Whole Child’ by also offering Music, Computer Skills Training and robust Life Skills courses to help our young learners navigate the difficulties of an impoverished community. Our aim is to develop a sound base of academic education, leadership skills; and to teach our learners to be good citizens of the future.”

Meanwhile, Revonia Kahivere, Manager: Corporate Social Investment reiterated FNB’s commitment towards enhancing education and financial literacy and added: “At least a quarter of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation’s budget is spent on educational support in the areas of Early Childhood Development, Merit achievements, Rural and Farm Schooling, and sport development, as a long-term partner to the Government’s educational goals, and we will continue to assist communities where we can.”

Caption: Grade 6 class at Mondesa Youth Opportunities with pen pal letters from Geelong Grammar School in Australia. Every term the MYO grade 5 and 6 students exchange pen pal letters with students from Geelong Grammar. This pen pal programme broadens the student’s horizons, as they can ask questions about life in another country and make friends from other cultures. The letter writing exercise also improves their English writing skills.