EU delegation determined to address discrimination based on sexual orientation

May 18, 2020

The International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) was celebrated on 17 May and was aimed at raising awareness of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) persons’ rights and promoting interest in their rights worldwide.

The Delegation of the European Union to Namibia said in many parts of the world the LGBTI community will be disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to poor or no access to health caused by discriminatory laws and negative social attitudes.

“The non-recognition of trans and intersex identities, leading to the stigmatization and marginalization of the LGBTI communities also multiplies the challenge for them to reach health services,” the EU delegation said.

The delegation said they are determined to continue to address discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, acknowledge the specific needs of LGBTI persons during health crisis and work towards equal opportunities.

 

