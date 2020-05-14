Select Page

NUST appoints acting Vice-Chancellor

Dr. Andrew Niikondo has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), effective from 19 May.

NUST in a statement said that Dr. Niikondo is expected to serve for a period of six months, or until the position is substantially filled, which ever date is earlier.

“It is envisaged that the recruitment of the Vice-Chancellor will be concluded in the second half of the year,” they added.

The Council is confident that Dr. Niikondo will lead the University according to the best of his abilities, particularly during this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Niikondo will take over from Morne du Toit, who term as acting Vice-Chancellor expires on 18 May.

The Council is also thankful for Du Toit’s leadership over the past six months at the helm of NUST, a responsibility that the currently Council entrusted him with, as well as, for the previous period of acting.

 

