Blue bank appoints new Business Banking Relationship Managers

Standard Bank this week announced the appointment of new Relationship Managers under the Business Banking Department.

All but one of the appointments are internal and demonstrate the bank’s commitment to human capital development and advancement of careers for its staff members. The bank has confidence in their ability to provide excellent service and support to our business banking customers in line with our mandate.

The new appointments are as follows:

Naufiku Hamunime: Commercial Relationship Manager

Naufiku Hamunime is an experienced economist with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. Prior to joining the Business Banking team, Naufiku was Standard Bank Namibia’s Economist where she worked to provide the organization with market and economic related data. She holds a Master’s degree in African Development from the London School of Economics and a BSc. (Hons) degree in Economics & Geography from Rhodes University. She is currently pursuing a Masters of Philosophy in Development Finance at the University of Stellenbosch Business School. Naufiku has worked at the United Nations Development Programme in Namibia and served as the Vice-Chairperson of the Economic Association of Namibia.

Wilko Gossler: Commercial Relationship Manager

Wilko Gossler studied investment management and financial management at Stellenbosch University. He worked in the bank’s Corporate Investment Banking (CIB) department as a Client Analyst for 3 years, focusing mostly on the mining, logistics, power & infrastructure portfolios, as well as several large transactions with strategic clients. He was also involved in the Real Estate Sector. He possesses a B Comm degree in Management Sciences from Stellenbosch University with majors in Investment Management and Financial Management and he has passed the CFA level 1 exam. Wilko has a passion for the investment and finance world, from stock markets, equities and the real estate market to investment banking.

Elisabeth Amadhila: Commercial Relationship Manager

Before taking up her new role, Elisabeth served as a Credit Origination Manager and Business Development Manager in the office of the Chief Executive at Standard Bank, supporting in executing the Corporate Strategic Framework. Elisabeth is a qualified Chartered Accountant registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia. Her experience covers a broad spectrum of industries and sectors both locally and internationally.

Shepherd Matthias: Commercial Relationship Manager – North East

Shepherd Matthias is an experienced Operational Risk Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services, internal and external audit and NGO industries. Skilled in Tax Preparation, Internal Audit, Accounting, Risk Management and Governance, he has qualifications including a BCompt Accounting Science Degree from Unisa and a Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management (Final Year student at Unisa). He has 6 years’ experience in the auditing, accounting and tax field, with completed Articles from a reputable firm. His background includes a 1-year tenure in Financial Accounting and Consulting for NGO’s and parastatal’s and 4 years’ experience in Risk Management with Standard Bank.

Baxter Visser: Commercial Relationship Manager – Strategic Sector

Baxter Visser has been in the financial industry for 9 years and has gained experience in various sectors including long-term insurance, pension funds, investments and commercial banking. His background includes financial planning, investments and since joining Standard Bank he has accumulated an understanding of commercial banking. His previous role was as a Business Acquisition Manager (Business Banking). His qualifications include an MDP (Management Development Programme), a Post-graduate qualification from the University of Stellenbosch Business School, CFP (Certified Financial Planning) and (B.Luris) Financial Planning degree from the University of the Free State, Bloemfontein.

Dominic Shikola: Credit Origination Manager

Dominic Shikola formerly worked for Standard Bank in the Corporate and Investment Banking division. Dominic Shikola then took on the role of Investment Banking Manager in the Corporate and Investment Banking department at Nedbank. Being a Chartered Accountant (CA) he has a multi-dimensional discipline that combines a unique skill set of analytical skills, commercial awareness, strategic planning, numerical skills, communication skills and some serious decision-making. The job is much more than a numbers game. He has now returned to Standard Bank in the Relationship Banking division as Credit Origination Manager.

The appointments are effective 1 May.

Caption: Adri Spangenberg, Head of Relationship Banking, Standard Bank