Best schools in annual recycling competition named Recycling Heroes 2020

Moreson Special School is again the winner in the 10th annual Schools Recycling Competition. Moreson extended its lead by increasing its recycled volume from 30 tonnes of sorted waste last year to an incredible 38 tonnes.

For their achievement, the school received the grand prize of N$10,000 sponsored by Namibia Breweries.

Second is the recycling stalwart, Dagbreek School with 32 tonnes. Dagbreek received N$5000 sponsored by Collect-a-Can. Third is David Bezuidenhout High School with 13 tonnes which earned them N$2500 in prize money. Fourth is Deutsche Hoehere Privatschule, having collected 12 tonnes for which they received N$2000 and fifth, the Centre for Child Intervention and Disability Support (CIDS) with 7 tonnes and N$1000 in prize money. Both these prizes are sponsored by Rent-a-Drum.

In celebration of the annual Global Recycling Day on 18 March, with the theme #Recycling Heroes 2020, the Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) decided to highlight and award the best schools in the annual Schools Recycling Competition with the same accolade – that of Namibia’s own recycling heroes. In total, the 47 participating schools collected 179 tonnes of recyclable material compared to last year’s 132 tonnes.

RNF Coordinator, Anita Witt said that three schools not located in Windhoek, joined this year’s competition. These are two schools in Oranjemund and one in Rundu. Also, during the course of the year, Dagbreek upgraded its collection point to a drive-through facility, and the German private school, DHPS returned to the finalists.

Witt said success is not determined by the size of a school as witnessed by the results. David Bezuidenhout with 1200 learners collected 13 tonnes of waste while the small CIDS with only 37 learners still managed to collect 7 tonnes.

“It is clear that the enthusiasm and input of a teacher or principal to drive and keep recycling active contributes greatly to a school’s success. It is also evident that amongst the winning schools, involvement and interaction with the learners’ families and the surrounding communities, play a significant role,” said Witt.

Making sure that the children stay protected, is BEE Biofuel who sponsored sanitizer reagent and antibacterial soap for the members of each of the winning teams.

Caption: A winning team and well deserved of the title of Namibia’s #Recycling Heroes 2020! Celebrating their second win in a row of the Recycle Namibia Forum’s Schools Recycling competition are Carl Smith on the left, who is in charge of the recycling programme of Môreson Special School, together with teacher Kopei Murangi.

Dagbreek – Celebrating their 2nd place are Elias Mariu and Martin Mukwangu who are in charge of the school’s recycling programme.

David Bezuidenhout – The principal, Wilbard Mbeeli (right) with the recycling teacher, Wisdom Asrevi on the left, celebrating their third spot.

DHPS – Celebrating their success are Tina Crueys (left) and the principal, Kristin Eichholz.

CIDS – A huge achievement for a very small school. Celebrating their fifth spot are teacher Eugenie van den Berg (left) and learner Christiaan Venter.