National Assembly sitting postponed to next week

The Speaker of the National Assembly Professor Peter Katjavivi, announced the postponement of the resumption of the sitting of the National Assembly to Tuesday, 26 May.

The members of parliament of the National Assembly were scheduled to return to the House on Tuesday, 19 May.

However, this has now been postponed following a request by the Minister of Finance that the budget tabling be postponed to 26 May.

This will be the first time the assembly will seat following the commencement of the nationwide lockdown in March.