Select Page

Pointbreak Money Market Fund cash reserves increase amid grim economic environment

Posted by | May 15, 2020 |

Pointbreak Money Market Fund cash reserves increase amid grim economic environment

In light of current economic uncertainties and market conditions the Pointbreak Money Market Fund has increased its cash reserve to just over 20% of the fund from an average of 15%, said executive chair of Pointbreak Wealth, Tony Edmunds.

“Capital preservation and liquidity will always take precedence over chasing yield. Apart from this slightly more defensive stance the investment strategy has not changed and is consistently applied” Edmunds said.

The fund, which has a primary objective of providing money market returns with 24-hour liquidity, with capital preservation and liquidity taking precedence over the maximization of yield. To date the Pointbreak Money Market Fund yield has dropped by 0.55% over the comparable three-month period and Pointbreak forecasts that under the current market conditions yield should experience a gradual decrease over the next few months.

The fund only invests with the four major banking groups in Namibia, five major banking groups in South Africa, Namibia Savings Bank (Nampost) and the Sovereign’s of both countries, as well as other large Money Market funds.

With inflation in Namibia at 1.6% per year, the fund currently offers a real return of over 3%. For the first time in a long time the Money Market fund which gives a return of 6.30% per year (6.10% nacm) offers a higher return than Treasury Bills (5.20% per year). Treasury Bill rates are however fixed for 12 months while money market rates change daily and is expected to reduce over the next few months.

The fund is managed by Ashburton Unit Trust Management Company Ltd, which is a member of the FirstRand Namibia Group and remains suitable for investors seeking a low risk investment that earns competitive money market income whilst preserving capital.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Instalment credit on vehicle sales remains sluggish

Instalment credit on vehicle sales remains sluggish

15 September 2017

New South African banknotes to circulate

New South African banknotes to circulate

2 November 2012

Domestic asset requirement goal set at 50%

Domestic asset requirement goal set at 50%

28 October 2016

Good Business Award

Good Business Award

20 July 2012