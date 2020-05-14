Japan helps construct seven schools – Completion of schools expected in August

The Embassy of Japan in Namibia provided assistance to three combined and four primary schools worth more than N$8.9 million. This is in framework of the Japanese Government’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) in the fiscal year 2019.

H.E. Hideaki Harada, Ambassador of Japan to Namibia said the grant is there to provide help building new classrooms catering to an increase in demand for learners’ enrolment at Sibinda and Kanono Combined Schools of Zambezi Region, Sikanduko Primary School of Kavango East Region, Ngwangwa Primary School of Kavango West Region and Egambo Combined School of Ohangwena Region.

“We are committed to help build a better world of learning for all learners who are the future of Namibia, therefore working collaboratively with our Namibian counter parts is key to ensure every learner becomes empowered to participate in building a better community,” he added.

Each school has already started with construction of the classroom.

Johannes Mukwakwa, Project Coordinator of Ngwangwa Primary School said the work is going very fast and the suspension of schools is somehow a blessing in disguise as they do not need to worry about safety of learners during the construction work.

Ambassador Harada said all the on-going construction work is scheduled to be completed before too long and learners of these seven schools are expected to be welcomed in brand new classrooms when they return to school in August according to the present schedule on the lifting of the lockdown.

“Those most vulnerable in the society are worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the learners of these schools are no exception, therefore I am looking forward to meeting them all in person a the handing over ceremonies,” he highlighted.

The Japanese government introduced GGP in Namibia since 1997, which aims at achieving direct and immediate impact on the well-being of disadvantaged communities at a grassroots level by supporting relatively small development projects in areas such as education, agriculture and health.

GGP is given annually and this year’s applications were received by 3 April, therefore, the Embassy of Japan is currently in the process of selecting prospective GGP recipients for the fiscal year 2020.