Breweries provides temporary shelter for the homeless – Donates 53 tents

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently donated a total of 53 tents to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), for the homeless, which will also be used for primary health care for the homeless.

This is in support of the government’s initiative to provide shelter for the homeless during the lockdown.

Marco Wenk, Managing Director of NBL said as a proudly local corporate that cares for the well being of Namibia and her people.

“We are committed to supporting government during these very challenging times, and we hope that our donation towards this cause will make a difference and uplift the lives of those that will benefit from it,”he added.

According to Helen Mouton from the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Response to the COVID-19 team of the MoHSS, close to 500 homeless people are being sheltered at the two sites set up in Windhoek, one in Khomasdal and the other in Katutura.

“We are extremely grateful for NBL for their support, which will go a long way in the upliftment of those that will benefit from these shelter sites during this challenging time and thank you to NBL for their passionate and caring gesture,” she concluded.