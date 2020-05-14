Select Page

Breweries provides temporary shelter for the homeless – Donates 53 tents

Posted by | May 14, 2020 |

Breweries provides temporary shelter for the homeless – Donates 53 tents

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently donated a total of 53 tents to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), for the homeless, which will also be used for primary health care for the homeless.

This is in support of the government’s initiative to provide shelter for the homeless during the lockdown.

Marco Wenk, Managing Director of NBL said as a proudly local corporate that cares for the well being of Namibia and her people.

“We are committed to supporting government during these very challenging times, and we hope that our donation towards this cause will make a difference and uplift the lives of those that will benefit from it,”he added.

According to Helen Mouton from the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Response to the COVID-19 team of the MoHSS, close to 500 homeless people are being sheltered at the two sites set up in Windhoek, one in Khomasdal and the other in Katutura.

“We are extremely grateful for NBL for their support, which will go a long way in the upliftment of those that will benefit from these shelter sites during this challenging time and thank you to NBL for their passionate and caring gesture,” she concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Business Hall of Fame launched

Business Hall of Fame launched

18 November 2011

Educational levels of children in Gibeon to improve with access to technology

Educational levels of children in Gibeon to improve with access to technology

7 September 2017

School road safety programme to reduce the rate of road traffic injuries inaugurated

School road safety programme to reduce the rate of road traffic injuries inaugurated

28 October 2019

Corporates contribute to the upliftment of Otavi’s community – hand over sporting facilities

Corporates contribute to the upliftment of Otavi’s community – hand over sporting facilities

7 November 2018