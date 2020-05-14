Select Page

New N$30 commemorative banknote to enter circulation on Friday

The Bank of Namibia has announced that the N$30 commemorative banknote launched on Independence Day will be available to the public as from Friday, 15 May.

The N$30 commemorative banknote was launched on 21 March, in celebration of Namibia’s 30th independence anniversary and will only be issued at the tills, inside all commercial bank’s branches and not at the ATMs.

According to the Bank of Namibia, in order to obtain the N$30 banknote from commercial banks, one will have to exchange an equivalent amount of the current family of banknotes or coins, for the banknote.

“The N$30 commemorative banknote together with the current family of banknotes will be used at the same time, and all banknotes are to be accepted as legal tender in the payment of goods and services in Namibia,” said Kazembire Zemburuka Deputy Director: Corporate Communications at the central bank.

The note is printed on a smooth, secure and durable material known as polymer that bears state of the art security features. Polymer notes provide enhanced counterfeit resilience features.

The front of the bank note captures the theme of the banknote which is ‘3 decades of independence, Smooth transition of power between the 3 Presidents, Peace, Stability and Progress’. The three images of Namibia’s heads of state since independence, namely, the Founding President, H.E. Dr Sam Nujoma; Former President H.E. Dr Hifikepunye Pohamba; and current President H.E. Dr Hage Geingob, are printed in raised ink.

Caption: Notable features of the N$30 commemorative banknote. President, Hage Geingob with his predecessors, Founding father, Sam Nujoma (2ndl) and Hifipunye Pohamba (m), showcase the recently minted 30 Namibia dollars in celebration of their 30th Independence anniversary. (Photo by Musa Carter)

 

