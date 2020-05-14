Health Ministry commends nurses, midwives for life saving roles

The Ministry of Health and Social Services deputy minister, Esther Muinjangue this week said the ministry appreciates the life saving role and honors the memories of all nurses who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19 globally.

Muinjangue said this on Tuesday as Namibia joined the rest of the world in marking 2020 International Nurses Day, a day celebrated around the world every 12 May on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

“The ministry and the entire nation value your round the clock services in improving the health sector,” she said, adding that nurses play a vital role during this COVID-19 response period.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared 12 May International Nurses Day, in recognition of the vital role nurses and midwives play in providing health services.

Meanwhile, Muinjangue in the daily COVID-19 updates said that the situation in the country remains stable, with recoveries now pegged at 11 out of 16 confirmed positive cases.