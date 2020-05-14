Geingob urges senior government officials ‘to do more with less’

The President HE Dr Hage Geingob held a meeting this week with senior government officials, where he urged them to do more with less, be prudent and save taxpayer resources at all times.

The meeting held on Monday was attended by Vice President, Nangolo Mbumba, Gender Equality and Child Welfare Minister Doreen Sioka, Deputy Ministers, Advisors and Executive Directors in The Presidency.

Geingob emphasized to the senior officials that the ethos of the Presidency should be courtesy, transparency, effectiveness and a commitment to excellence in the provision of services to the public.

Geingob said that there are clear standards of service that individuals and the public should reasonably expect from the Presidency and government at large, adding that services must be provided without discrimination, favouritism, tribalism or racism.