Otjiwarongo Multi-purpose Help Centre reaches out to destitute families to relieve food shortages

Posted by | May 12, 2020 |

Otjiwarongo’s elderly and street children who suffer most under the lockdown, enjoyed a welcome reprieve last week when the Otjiwarongo Multi-purpose Help Centre distributed about 160 food parcels to those most in need.

The centre’s initiative to relieve food stress was supported by the Otjiwarongo Branch of Bank Windhoek which donated the goodies that went into the parcels.

The centre has been running since 2003 as a non-profit organisation, tending to the needs of destitute and vulnerable people. It provides meals to the homeless, elderly, street children, and people who do not have the means to care for their families. For the community, it offers various programmes to teach home-based care, do counselling and assist people with HIV/Aids.

“On behalf of Bank Windhoek, we feel privileged and humbled to have been able to give back to the community in this way. We understand that the community’s needs are greater during this time, and we believe that any assistance can offer some hope,” said Bank Windhoek’s Otjiwarongo Branch Manager, Bets Blaauw.

The municipality’s Chief Executive, Moses Matyayi and the town’s Mayor, His Worship Bennes Haimbondi attended the ceremony where the bank staff presented the parcels to the centre.

 

