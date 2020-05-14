Hangana Seafood donates to first responders in Lüderitz

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) department in Lüderitz was sponsored with equipment to the value of N$100,000, by Hangana Seafood last week.

The donation is meant to empower first responders in the health sector to serve their purpose effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aune Nantina, General Manager of Hangana Abalone said the N$100,000 was initially a pledge by the O&L Group, through Hangana Seafood in support of the annual Crayfish Festival, which was cancelled this year.

“We are passionate about uplifting our community and making a positive impact when and where possible, and we intend to be a catalyst for positive change as bes we can,” said Nantinda.

According to Nantinda, upon consultation with the health department in Lüderitz in identifying their immediate needs, we sponsored 511 overalls for first responders, as well as 10 laser thermometers and 100 digital thermometer to assist with the temperature check of people placed in isolation and quarantine.

“We would like to acknowledge and appreciate the Lüderitz Town Council, for their approval of the funds to be used for this cause, which will go a long way,” emphasised Nantinda.

Dr. Ali Mbuyi, District Senior Medical Officer, accepted the donation on behalf of MoHSS and commended O&L and Hangana’s support as a welcome gesture in these unprecedented times.

“This donation allows us to serve, therefore words cannot express our immense gratitude at this kind and welcome gesture, which will empower us to serve our purpose, and in so doing, serve our community,” he concluded.