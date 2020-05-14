Namdeb resumes mining operations at southern coastal mines

Namdeb recently announced that normal mining operations at the southern coastal mines resumed on 05 May, while the operations at the Orange River mines will remain on care and maintenance until further notice.

Namdeb operations have been on care and maintenance since 02 April with minimal mining

operations while the countrywide lockdown is in place.

“We herewith wish to notify you to resume your supply of goods and/or services to Namdeb accordingly. We urge you to abide by the directives and precautionary measures instituted by Namdeb to prevent the further spread of the corona virus, as it is a condition of our approval to conduct normal operations,” Namdeb said in a statement.