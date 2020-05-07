Cancer Association continues to support the paediatric oncology treatment department

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) reaffirmed their fight against child cancer by supporting the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ paediatric oncology treatment department.

For the new financial year the association this week handed over a donation which comprised of nappies, paediatric formula milk, food supplements and hydration medication to the value of N$10000.

Chief Executive Officer of CAN Rolf Hansen, said in addition to the ongoing donations to the hospital as needs arise, the CHICA Interim Home also provides free accommodation, meals and transport to childhood cancer patients accompanied by a parent or guardian while receiving treatments in Windhoek.

“Through the CHICA Fund, financial assistance in excess of N$250,000 is annually extended to help children who are on active cancer treatment, and we would like to thank the Namibian community for supporting our initiatives, as this allows us to positively impact the lives of brave, young cancer fighters,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Hansensaid donations can be made at the CAN head office in Windhoek where one can call on (061) 237740 or the regional branch in Swakopmund (064) 461271.