Join The Ell’s and Sean K at Home with Goethe

At Home with Goethe will present The Ell’s and Sean K today, via the Goethe-Institut Namibia Facebook page from 19:00.

The Ell’s duo, vocalist and guitarist Emmanuel Ndifon and vocalist and drummer, Artwell Neusu said this performance will be relevant to these times as it reminds artists that despite the constrictions, music will not be silenced

“If this platform was not available, then a roof-top concert would have happened, which can still happen though,” the duo said.

They both miss performing and hope the first collaboration of the Ell’s with vocalist Sean K will relive Namibians and viewers around the world of the discomfort experienced during the isolation that we are experiencing. “Changes to our interaction with others and the daily routine has instigated a drive to improve our craft individually, therefore, this pause is indispensable in the creation of dramatic and moving music,” they elaborated.

Meanwhile, Sean K said the audience can expect an intimate yet vibrant performance. “With all this time at my disposal, I have been forced to write, therefore the audience will see a different side of me, which is Sean K without a full band,” he emphasised.

He explained that Namibian artists are now challenged to highlight the importance of the Namibian music industry. “You matter as a creative so figure out a way in which you can get your music to the people, be prepared to think out of the box, adapt to survive and come join us for a live stream concert hosted in solidarity with artists in Namibia,” he added.

At Home with Goethe is a project designed to offer local artist the opportunity to showcase the latest and past development in their careers, contribute to arts and cultural development in Namibia and assist artist in maintaining a relationship with their audience during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.