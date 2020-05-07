Tourism industry faces a daunting future and will need rescue – official

The tourism sector expects zero international arrivals in the next three to four months, a senior official said this week.

Speaking at the launch of the conservation relief, recovery and resilience facility, The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said the tourism industry had been tremendously affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Lost income is particularly painful in rural areas where people depend on conservancies which had already been crippled by the six year drought,” Shifeta said.

He said the local tourism industry which employs around 120,000 people faces a daunting future and will need rescue.

“The launched facility aims to address the long-term impact associated with COVID-19 on our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile the tourism and hospitality industry resumed operations this week after more than a month of lockdown.