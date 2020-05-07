Select Page

Tourism industry faces a daunting future and will need rescue – official

Posted by | May 8, 2020 |

Tourism industry faces a daunting future and will need rescue – official

The tourism sector expects zero international arrivals in the next three to four months, a senior official said this week.

Speaking at the launch of the conservation relief, recovery and resilience facility, The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said the tourism industry had been tremendously affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Lost income is particularly painful in rural areas where people depend on conservancies which had already been crippled by the six year drought,” Shifeta said.

He said the local tourism industry which employs around 120,000 people faces a daunting future and will need rescue.

“The launched facility aims to address the long-term impact associated with COVID-19 on our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile the tourism and hospitality industry resumed operations this week after more than a month of lockdown.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Tourism experts remain bullish

Tourism experts remain bullish

20 April 2017

Best rates at O&L hotels

Best rates at O&L hotels

3 May 2013

Zambezi’s Mubala Lodge ready to host avid fishermen during Tiger fishing season

Zambezi’s Mubala Lodge ready to host avid fishermen during Tiger fishing season

30 July 2019

World Travel Market Africa 2018 attracts 18% more visitors

World Travel Market Africa 2018 attracts 18% more visitors

15 May 2018