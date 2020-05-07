Work from anywhere with Acumatica

One Channel Cloud Services this week announced that it is committed to providing its customers with the business continuity they need to for their businesses to keep running smoothly with secure, mobile access to their cloud ERP solution.

The company said it’s business as usual for Acumatica customers as they Work from Anywhere (WFA).

Acumatica’s Todd Inslee said Acumatica maintains disaster recovery and business continuity plans for a wide range of situations.

“We are committed to providing system uptime and business continuity to our partners and customers while at the same time protecting employee health and safety.”

One Channel CEO Bernard Ford said this current crisis situation confirms that Acumatica’s cloud ERP platform is a stable foundation for medium size businesses, even in the midst of difficult, uncertain times.

“Businesses relying on legacy ERPs or other cloud ERP solutions may experience disruption, but Acumatica customers can expect the same business continuity they’ve experienced from the minute they implemented our highly rated, award-winning cloud ERP software.”

Nology MD Karel Leuschner is testimony that Acumatica customers are keeping business operations running smoothly.

“After going live on Acumatica Cloud ERP earlier this year, little did we know what was in store with the advent of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. With over 65 staff, we rely on continual access to our information systems and Acumatica has allowed us to work completely remotely from anywhere and on any device. Without a true-cloud system like Acumatica, our business would have been in a real dilemma,” he added.

Security Solutions is another company that has chosen Acumatica’s cloud-based ERP solution to aid them in becoming a modern, connected business. They are not restricted from running their business or protecting their customers during times of crisis because they can confidently rely on Acumatica to keep them up and running.

Owner and GM Jamie Vos said their reason for choosing Acumatica is the fact that Acumatica offers a single, connected cloud-based ERP solution. “We searched for a provider that was built for the cloud and selected Acumatica true Cloud ERP. Now we can be seamless by using CRM and the Mobile App, all departments in Security Solutions – locksmith, retail, service, sales, inspections, testing – have instant access to information.”

Vos said this helps to speed up their business and lets them focus on what they do best, which is to design, implement, execute security solutions that provide peace of mind.

“These customers and so many more are experiencing business continuity through Acumatica’s mobile, reliable, and continuous cloud-based ERP capabilities. We’re committed to upholding our mission of putting our customers and technology first and want to assure you that we’re here for you during these uncertain times,” Ford concluded.