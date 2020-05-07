Third chapter of Old Mutual’s regional food support completed in the South

The Old Mutual pledge to support lockdown victims with food and basics completed another chapter this week when 160 residents living in Keetmanshoop, Karasburg, Rosh Pinah, Kosis and Koës received food hampers to help sustain them over the short term.

This is the third tranche of an organised food distribution programme which started in the Khomas region, then shifted to Erongo before going south.

The food parcels will benefit 65 individuals and their families in Keetmanshoop, 25 in Rosh Pinah, 20 in Khosis, 20 in Koës and 30 in Karasburg.

This almost N$95,000 contribution to people in need forms part of the life insurer’s N$5 million pledge to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to provide relief where people are suffering most under the lockdown.

At the handover ceremony, Old Mutual Keetmanshoop Branch Manager, Bernhardt Vries said “As we know, the residents of the south live in an arid area and are mostly dependent on tourism while many are suffering due to poverty, unemployment and many other social ills.”

The Karas Governor, Hon Aletha Fredericks expressed her profound gratitude to Old Mutual for the substantial food donation, adding that her office will ensure that the hampers reach the intended families. Similar to the challenge extended by the Old Mutual-owned Nedbank earlier this week, the Governor challenged other companies to meet the government halfway to alleviate the tremendous social impact of the lockdown.

“The lesson we have earned from Covid-19 is that we as humans should be there to assist one another at all times,” she said.

So far, Old Mutual spent N$440,000 of the N$1 million it set aside for food as part of its N$5 million pledge. This leaves the company with N$560,000 to service the other eleven regions.

Caption: Old Mutual’s Branch Manager in Keetmanshoop, Mr Bernhardt Vries (left) presented food hampers for 160 families living in the south to the Karas Governor, Hon Aletha Fredericks.