Khomas Netball suspends 2020 season

The Khomas Netball Region this week announced the suspension of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khomas Netball, spokesperson, Isack Hamata said the activities of the Khomas Netball Region, included the AGM, season opening tournament and the league matches, which were due to start in April and end in September.

“Having considered the restriction on sports events and other issues such as the tight academic year for the majority of the players, the Khomas Netball Region leadership suspend all its activities until next year,” Hamata said in a statement.

“The Khomas Netball Region leadership reiterates that the health and welfare of the players and the wider netball community as well as that of the general Namibian society is a top priority that cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” he added.

Meanwhile the Khomas Netball Region has called on all Namibians to actively support the fight against the virus by continuing to maintain social distance, exercise hygiene and wear masks in public places.