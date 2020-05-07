Select Page

Khomas Netball suspends 2020 season

Posted by | May 7, 2020 |

Khomas Netball suspends 2020 season

The Khomas Netball Region this week announced the suspension of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khomas Netball, spokesperson, Isack Hamata said the activities of the Khomas Netball Region, included the AGM, season opening tournament and the league matches, which were due to start in April and end in September.

“Having considered the restriction on sports events and other issues such as the tight academic year for the majority of the players, the Khomas Netball Region leadership suspend all its activities until next year,” Hamata said in a statement.

“The Khomas Netball Region leadership reiterates that the health and welfare of the players and the wider netball community as well as that of the general Namibian society is a top priority that cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” he added.

Meanwhile the Khomas Netball Region has called on all Namibians to actively support the fight against the virus by continuing to maintain social distance, exercise hygiene and wear masks in public places.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Fistball champions crowned

Fistball champions crowned

28 September 2012

Final volleyball tournament at Langstrand this Friday to find the King and Queen of the Beach

Final volleyball tournament at Langstrand this Friday to find the King and Queen of the Beach

19 December 2017

Last clash match for term one

Last clash match for term one

26 July 2013

Muinjo joins 2015 AFCON party

Muinjo joins 2015 AFCON party

9 January 2015