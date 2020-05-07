Select Page

City of Windhoek to open offices on Thursday

The City of Windhoek recently announced that full operations will resume at their Building Control Offices, at their Head Office and in Katutura on 7 May.

The city municipality stated that under the guidelines of Stage 2 of the ongoing state of emergency, it is mandatory for the public to wear face masks when entering their customer care centre.

“It remains the responsibility of residents to adhere to all applicable regulations in this regard and clients visiting our officers are kindly requested to adhere to the prescribed social distancing measures,” they explained.

Meanwhile the City of Windhoek remains fully committed to all current and future national guidelines aimed at ensuring the promotion of public health and the reduction in the COVID-19 infection risk.

 

