German private school logs into teacher training centre in Germany for international exposure

Apprentice teachers on an internship at the Deutsche Hoehere Privatschule (DHPS) in Windhoek can now do part of their training online following an agreement with the Zentrum fuer Lehrer Bildung (teacher training centre) at the University of Bremen in Germany.

The German private school is the tenth school worldwide to join the university’s online continued professional development programme for teachers. The centre will also avail information about the profession and its opportunities to prospective students.

The school said in a statement this agreement allows them to accommodate apprentice teachers for a semester or full-year academic internship. The exposure, in turn, helps interns gain experience in leading international trends in the teaching profession.

“DHPS with its school life characterised by multilingualism and great learner diversity, provides the ideal setting for gaining international teaching experience. Interns have the opportunity to live on the school campus, and thus get involved in the school life of a German school abroad with a long-standing tradition.”

The school represents the University of Bremen as its local ambassador and provide learners of the respective schools a direct insight into studying in Germany, in particular at the University of Bremen. Regarding tuition, the centre’s expertise is applied in the compilation of educational material, as well as day-to-day school life.

Prospective students can obtain more information about the centre and the collaboration with Windhoek from Ms Gesche Heidemann at gesche.heidemann@uni-bremen.de or from Ms Petra Wojcik at DHPS by sending a mail to p.wojcik@dhps-windhoek.com.

Caption: An aerial of the extensive campus of the University of Bremen in Germany. Apprentice teachers at DHPS in Windhoek now have access to the expertise of the university’s teacher training centre as part of an agreement to support teacher training through a digital medium.