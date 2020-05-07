Air Namibia’s IT Director appointed to IATA’s Digital Transformation Advisory Council

Air Namibia, Chief Information Officer Victor Nghifindaka was recently appointment as a member of International Air Transport Association Digital Transformation Advisory Council, for a period of three years effective May 2020.

The Council acts as an advisor to the Board of Governors and the International Air Transport Association Director-General on matters concerning industry transformation and aviation industry data connected with international air transport.

The membership includes airline technology executives from airlines such as Air Namibia, Air Mauritius, British Airways, China Southern Airlines, Copa Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, Lufthansa, Singapore, Korean Air and Aeroflot.

“It is humbling to see that Namibian human capital is being recognised by international bodies such as International Air Transport Association to represent the region. I look forward to co-sharing ideas, visions and challenges in our quest to achieve the council’s mandate,” Nghifindaka said.

When asked how his appointment will improve the realities at home, Nghifindaka said Namibia’s economic aspirations to become a logistics hub can be complemented by a strong and modern aviation industry driven by Digital Transformation and ready for the 4th industrial revolution.

“This is a great milestone for the airline and the country at large, since this is the first time Air Namibia is being represented on the International Air Transport Association Digital Transformation Advisory Council. We encourage you to serve this body with your expertise to accelerate our digital transformation plan and that of our country in the aviation industry,” Air Namibia’s acting CEO, Elia Erastus.