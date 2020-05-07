‘Wear a mask or risk imprisonment/ fine’ – Stage 2 of the COVID-19 lockdown exit plan commences

The government will fine or imprison those that do not wear a mask in public following the commencement of the country’s stage 2 of the COVID-19 lockdown exit plan this week.

The government in further updates said in terms of Government Gazette No. 7203, published on Monday 4 May, during the period designated as phase two of the lockdown as well as the State of Emergency, every person must wear a mask in a public place.

“An authorized officer may instruct a person who is not wearing a mask to wear a mask or to leave the public place,” the directive said.

According to the updates, a person who refuses to comply with an instruction commits an offense and on conviction is liable to a fine not exceeding N$2000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the country’s lockdown exit plan will be rolled out over four phases to allow the economy to function without compromising health of the public.