Volunteer group collects food and basics, then distribute to destitute households

The harsh impact of the lockdown on poor people prompted a group of social volunteers to extend their charity to the Erongo region. For this endeavour, the group received a sizeable donation from Nedbank.

Co-Feed Namibia comprises a group of concerned citizens who took it upon themselves to start helping people in need as a direct consequence of the restrictions imposed under the lockdown. Their volunteer work started in the Khomas region but following the bank’s N$50,000 contribution, it could be extended to one hundred families in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

Linda Baumann of Co-Feed stated “Through Nedbank Namibia’s financial contribution, Co-Feed, which started by providing aid to those affected in the Khomas Region, has been able to extend its support to the Erongo Region over the past weekend.”

The bank’s acting Managing Director, Richard Meeks commended the progress made to contain the spread of the corona virus, at the same time emphasising the bank’s willingness to support organisations that bring relief to the needy. “Supporting initiatives such as this shows our unity of purpose as we rally behind the needy and destitute in our society,” he said.

Meeks challenged other companies to follow their lead, saying “As we are entering stage two of our gradual reintegration, with some Namibians fortunate enough to return to work, we are cognisant of the fact that the effects of the pandemic will be felt for a very long time. Let’s continue to hold hands against hunger and assist our vulnerable members of society.”

Baumann said they, as a group of volunteers, provide a platform for caring citizens, both private and commercial, to make a meaningful impact by assisting directly to mitigate the inevitable shortage of basic necessities experienced by the most vulnerable.

Other partners in the weekend’s feeding drive included Pick ‘n Pay in Walvis Bay and the Nedbank staff at the bank’s three coastal branches. Pick ‘n Pay supplied the goodies and foodies, and helped to pack the parcels, assisted by the bank’s staff. Pick ‘n Pay’s Swakopmund store manager volunteered to collect and deliver the supplies while the Co-Feed volunteers made an assessment of the targetted households.

Baumann said companies and individuals who want to pledge contributions can do so via an email to cofeednamibia@gmail.com or on the social media handle, @cofeednam.