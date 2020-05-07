Retail-financial partnership uses Happiness Store to subsidise food for desperate communities

Major food distributor, Bokomo Namibia is partnering with First National Bank to use the latter’s established Happiness Store as a conduit for charitable gifting. Wellwishers can use the bank’s app to buy maize meal from Bokomo at discounted prices which is then distributed onward to desperate communities.

The manager of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Revonia Kahivere said “We know that during these challenging socio-economic times, food security has become a fragile concept and our people have difficulty in accessing basic necessities every day this lockdown continues. FNB Namibia recently established a HOPE (Health Optimisation in Pandemic Emergency) button on our Happiness Store (www.fnbhappinessstore.com.na) and opened the opportunity for all to assist the HOPE fund to support the government’s fight against Covid-19.”

“We ask all Namibians to lend a helping hand by purchasing bags of mealie meal online for those who need it most” said Nadia Lawrence, Head of Marketing at Bokomo Namibia.

Donations can be made from now until 31 May 2020. To make your donation, have your bank card details ready and click on the link: https://www.fnbhappinessstore.com.na/charity/bokomo-mielie-meal-initiative.

“The FNB HOPE Fund has committed to doubling up on all donations received. We hope that together we can collect at least N$100,000 for this much needed Food Drive initiative” said Kahivere.