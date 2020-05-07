National airline to resume domestic flights this week

Air Namibia recently announced that it will resume scheduled domestic flights on Wednesday, a day after Namibia eases travel restrictions imposed to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

Passengers can now fly between Eros and Ondangwa, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Luderitz, Oranjemund and Walvis Bay. During this period of Stage 2 effective 6 May, flights to Luderitz and Oranjemund will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday instead of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

According to a statement, Air Namibia will conduct mandatory temperature testing on all passengers before boarding. Furthermore, all passengers are expected to wear their masks in public spaces and throughout the flight.

Air Namibia’s Acting General Manager for Commercial Services, Bluemy Hamutenya indicated that the reopening of domestic flights will enable citizens to have access to the fastest mode of transport. “I encourage our travellers to do things differently. Let’s reduce pressure on our national roads and utilise air transport services,” he advised.

Although regional and international flights are suspended, Air Namibia remains available to offer air transport through charter flights worldwide, for humanitarian purposes, as well as to airlift pharmaceutical supplies, consumables, and all essential services.

Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates. All tickets purchased on or before 20 April, with travel dates up to 30 June 2020 will be offered one free change to a new travel date until 30 June 2021. Customers may change their bookings online or email us at CallCentre@airnamibia.aero.